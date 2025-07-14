In recent years, Dinesh Vijan has carved out a unique space in Hindi cinema with his horror-comedy universe, beginning with Stree and expanding through Bhediya and Munjya. The next film to emerge from this quirky supernatural world is Thama, headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release this Diwali, and fans won’t have to wait long to catch their first glimpse.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thama teaser attached to War 2: Report

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the teaser for Thama is all set to premiere during the Independence Day 2025 weekend, alongside the highly anticipated action spectacle War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

“Dinesh Vijan has already initiated discussions with exhibitors nationwide to attach the Thama teaser to War 2 screenings,” the publication quoted a source. “The response has been positive, and exhibitors are keen to showcase what promises to be the next big chapter in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe.”

The strategy is clear: to reach a wide, cinema-loving audience during one of the year’s biggest box office weekends and reinforce the film’s Diwali 2025 release date.

“The teaser is expected to be hard-attached not only to War 2 prints but also to those of Param Sundari, which hits theatres shortly after. This ensures extended visibility ahead of the film’s release,” the source added.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, insiders suggest that Thama will introduce Bollywood audiences to vampires in a new light—infused with comedy, mythology, and stylized thrills, in true Maddock fashion. The teaser will reportedly offer a vivid, atmospheric entry into this supernatural world.

Joining Ayushmann and Rashmika in pivotal roles are Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. But the film also carries a major franchise hook: Thama will feature an extended cameo by Varun Dhawan as Bhediya, teasing a future conflict between vampires and werewolves within the Maddock Cinematic Universe.

