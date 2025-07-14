Varun Dhawan got a lot of acclaim and also box office success with his previous two associations with Shashank Khaitan, namely Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). He's now back with the director for the third time, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film was scheduled for release on September 12 but Bollywood Hungama has learned that there's a change in the release plan.

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari pushed; to release on October 2

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been postponed. It has now been confirmed for October 2. Producer Karan Johar and the whole team realized that this is the apt time to bring this romcom. This year, besides Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra also falls on the same day. Hence, it'll be a festive period and hopefully, it will face no other competition until Diwali. In other words, it will have a clean run for three weeks."

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, however, will clash with Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Harshvardhan Rane starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari pushed, there will also be sufficient gap between two releases of Janhvi. Her other romantic drama, Param Sundari, is expected to release on August 29. As for Varun Dhawan, this will be his only release in 2025 before he storms in cinemas with the much awaited big budget war film, Border 2 on Republic Day 2026.

Besides Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul.

