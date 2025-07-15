comscore
Last Updated 15.07.2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Vidyut Jammwal to make Hollywood debut as Dhalsim in Street Fighter live-action film

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is officially headed to Hollywood. The Commando actor has been cast as Dhalsim in Legendary Entertainment’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Street Fighter, based on the iconic Capcom video game franchise. The news, first reported by Deadline, marks a major milestone in Jammwal’s career as he makes his long-anticipated Hollywood debut.

The film will be directed by Bad Trip helmer Kitao Sakurai, with plot details currently under wraps. However, the ensemble cast is already turning heads, with Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, and Jason Momoa taking on the role of Blanka. Jammwal joins this high-octane lineup as Dhalsim, the peaceful yet powerful fire-breathing yogi who has been a staple of the Street Fighter universe since his debut in Street Fighter II in 1991.

A master of martial arts both on and off screen, Jammwal is known for performing his own stunts and has carved a niche in Indian cinema through action-packed roles in the Commando and Khuda Haafiz franchises. His casting as Dhalsim feels like a natural extension of his on-screen persona, blending spiritual depth with explosive physicality.

While Legendary and Capcom have kept plot specifics under tight wraps, the project is expected to stay true to the spirit of the original game series — centering around a global fighting tournament orchestrated by the villainous M. Bison, played in this adaptation by Oppenheimer actor David Dastmalchian.

The Street Fighter franchise, launched in 1987, remains one of the most successful and recognizable gaming properties in the world, having sold over 55 million units globally. This new adaptation follows several earlier attempts to bring the series to screen, including the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and the 2009 reboot Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal joins the Spykar Movement with launch of Chico fit

