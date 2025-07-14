Ram Gopal Varma insists that the Deepika Padukone – Sandeep Reddy Vanga row was just ‘blown up in the media’; says, “The whole thing was a very exaggerated”

Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has weighed in on the ongoing Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga controversy, offering a candid take that adds a fresh layer to the highly publicized debate on flexible working hours in the film industry. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Satya director called the entire issue “exaggerated,” while emphasizing that both directors and actors have the freedom to agree or walk away from work terms.

Ram Gopal Varma insists that the Deepika Padukone – Sandeep Reddy Vanga row was just ‘blown up in the media’; says, “The whole thing was a very exaggerated”

Ram Gopal Varma, never one to mince words, stated: “When it comes to having fixed shift timings for actors, I really think that it is an agreement between two people. Each of them has a right to say what they want, and the other one has a right to refuse.” He further added,

“The whole thing was a very exaggerated thing in my opinion. Because I can say, I want to work for 23 hours, and the actor can say I want to work only for one hour. That's their call. But how can one human being force another human being to do something? And they can agree to work or not work with each other. But that thing was just kind of blown up in the media.”

The controversy erupted after reports surfaced that Deepika Padukone had opted out of Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit starring Prabhas, allegedly due to the director’s refusal to accommodate her request for flexible working hours — a clause the actress reportedly introduced post motherhood. The situation escalated when Triptii Dimri was brought in to replace Padukone, prompting a social media storm and sparking conversations around work-life balance in the film world.

While some in the film fraternity have applauded Padukone for setting boundaries and prioritizing personal commitments, others have sided with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, arguing that directors too must retain creative control over their shooting schedules. The debate continues to divide opinions across Bollywood. Ram Gopal Varma’s neutral yet pointed take adds a sobering perspective to the noise, reminding the industry that filmmaking, at its core, remains a collaborative endeavour — one that relies on mutual consent and professional respect.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan supports Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand: “I totally understand where Deepika is coming from”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.