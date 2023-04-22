Over the last few years, Rohit Shetty’s cop universe has come alive. All three characters from his cop movies, Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, played by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, came together for the first time in Simmba (2018). The trio was then seen in Sooryavanshi (2021), much to the cheers of the crowd.

Singham Again to release on Independence Day 2024, avoids clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The 2021 movie also gave an indication that the next cop movie in the franchise will be the Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again, the third movie in the Singham franchise. It is now learnt that the film will be releasing during the Independence Day of 2024. Co-incidentally, the previous film in the Singham franchise, titled Singham Returns, was also released on Independence Day in 2014.

By choosing this particular date for Singham Again, the makers have advanced the film’s release because it was earlier supposed to release during Diwali 2024. Also, by moving the film’s release, the makers have avoided a clash with the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third film in the franchise. The previous film in the series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was one of the handful of hit Bollywood movies of 2022. The third will again see the collaboration between Kartik and director Anees Bazmee.

