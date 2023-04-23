comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.04.2023 | 12:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Hera Pheri 3: After T-Series, now Eros International issues public notice; claims it has the sole and exclusive rights to Akshay Kumar starrer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Hera Pheri 3: After T-Series, now Eros International issues public notice; claims it has the sole and exclusive rights to Akshay Kumar starrer

en Bollywood News Hera Pheri 3: After T-Series, now Eros International issues public notice; claims it has the sole and exclusive rights to Akshay Kumar starrer
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the viral news in June 2022 that the third part of Hera Pheri is in the offing, as confirmed by producer Firoz Nadiadwala. It led to a lot of excitement among fans as it’s a highly awaited sequel, especially since the first two parts have been loved and have a cult following. In February this year, reports came in that the announcement video of the film has been shot. It broke the internet but the very next day, there was massive criticism when it came to light that Farhad Samji is directing the film. In March, ‘Remove Farhad Samji From Hera Pheri’ trended on Twitter for several days. Some days later, T-Series issued a public notice claiming that the production house is the “sole and exclusive right holder of all copyright of all Music and Audio Visual Song Rights” of the franchise in all mediums.

Hera Pheri 3: After T-Series, now Eros International issues public notice; claims it has the sole and exclusive rights to Akshay Kumar starrer

Hera Pheri 3: After T-Series, now Eros International issues public notice; claims it has the sole and exclusive rights to Akshay Kumar starrer

And now, Eros International, too, has jumped into the fray. As per a notice published in Komal Nahta’s Film Information Magazine, Eros has claimed that it holds the Intellectual Property Rights as well as the rights to the title, digital rights and music rights on a ‘sole and exclusive basis’. And that's not all. Eros also claimed that it has the exclusive rights to Welcome Back (2015).

Further, the notice stated that Firoz Nadiadwala's Base Industries Group owes Rs. 60,07,75,236, inclusive of interest, to Eros International as on April 17, 2023. The notice then claimed that Base Industries Group had agreed that until it doesn't make this payment, Eros International will possess the sole rights to Hera Pheri 3. It also claimed that Nadiadwala had made it clear that it would not create third-party rights or try to release Hera Pheri 3 in India or any part of the world without the consent of Eros International.

Towards the end, the notice emphasized that they have similar rights to all the forthcoming films of Firoz Nadiadwala, including Awara Paagal Deewana 2.

Finally, it requested everyone to refrain from doing any deal with Base Industries Group with regards to Hera Pheri 3.

Also Read: Is it Hera Pheri 3 or Hera Pheri 4? Two versions of Akshay Kumar’s picture create EXCITEMENT as well as hera pheri

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Singham Again to release on Independence Day…

IIFA and AquaKraft announce Be Water+ve…

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release,…

The Sound of Music rights acquired for…

Bhumi Pednekar aims to clean The Himalayas…

The INSIDE SCOOP on why Ranveer Singh was…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification