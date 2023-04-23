Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the viral news in June 2022 that the third part of Hera Pheri is in the offing, as confirmed by producer Firoz Nadiadwala. It led to a lot of excitement among fans as it’s a highly awaited sequel, especially since the first two parts have been loved and have a cult following. In February this year, reports came in that the announcement video of the film has been shot. It broke the internet but the very next day, there was massive criticism when it came to light that Farhad Samji is directing the film. In March, ‘Remove Farhad Samji From Hera Pheri’ trended on Twitter for several days. Some days later, T-Series issued a public notice claiming that the production house is the “sole and exclusive right holder of all copyright of all Music and Audio Visual Song Rights” of the franchise in all mediums.

Hera Pheri 3: After T-Series, now Eros International issues public notice; claims it has the sole and exclusive rights to Akshay Kumar starrer

And now, Eros International, too, has jumped into the fray. As per a notice published in Komal Nahta’s Film Information Magazine, Eros has claimed that it holds the Intellectual Property Rights as well as the rights to the title, digital rights and music rights on a ‘sole and exclusive basis’. And that's not all. Eros also claimed that it has the exclusive rights to Welcome Back (2015).

Further, the notice stated that Firoz Nadiadwala's Base Industries Group owes Rs. 60,07,75,236, inclusive of interest, to Eros International as on April 17, 2023. The notice then claimed that Base Industries Group had agreed that until it doesn't make this payment, Eros International will possess the sole rights to Hera Pheri 3. It also claimed that Nadiadwala had made it clear that it would not create third-party rights or try to release Hera Pheri 3 in India or any part of the world without the consent of Eros International.

Towards the end, the notice emphasized that they have similar rights to all the forthcoming films of Firoz Nadiadwala, including Awara Paagal Deewana 2.

Finally, it requested everyone to refrain from doing any deal with Base Industries Group with regards to Hera Pheri 3.

Also Read: Is it Hera Pheri 3 or Hera Pheri 4? Two versions of Akshay Kumar’s picture create EXCITEMENT as well as hera pheri

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.