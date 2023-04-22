International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) and AquaKraft on the occasion of World Earth Day announced the launch of a unique Water advocacy and influencer program called Be Water+ve which endeavours to incubate a movement to make India’s villages Water +ve. The program is inspired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and inspiration of achieving water security by 2047.

IIFA and AquaKraft announce Be Water+ve program for Earth Day for water security in India’s villages

The Be Water +ve movement will be a composite of active advocacy addressing water security, on-ground interventions in drinking water, sanitation and water recycling, community participation and governance, guided by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and several knowledge partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “Looking ahead the need for water is increasing manifold. While the Jal Shakti Ministry has been doing extensive work that is being recognized as an inspiring effort across the world, it can only succeed when people join hands with government efforts. As our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji has said, Jal Jan Abhiyaan and Jan Bhagidaari are needed simultaneously to achieve India’s Water Vision 2047 thereby ensuring longevity and permanent solutions.”

“The participation of corporate India and civil society only amplify the effort and would give a definite sense of ownership. I take this opportunity to laud the campaign BE WATER+ve jointly launched by IIFA and AquaKraft. The most notable part of this campaign is the on-ground water management interventions proposed with inclusive participation by Corporates and Civil Society that would be amplified by celebrity ambassadors. I invite Corporates to join this campaign and contribute towards making India Water +ve. I congratulate IIFA & AquaKraft for curating such a unique initiative to activate public effort to Be Water +ve and commit to providing them all needed guidance and active support from the Jal Shakti Ministry”, Minister Shekhawatji added.

“Working together, IIFA and AquaKraft will create an informative and exciting campaign that would enlist support from civil society, corporate India and global corporates, while at the same time ensuring that the technologies deployed are world-class, sustainable and easy to implement over long periods accommodating climatic changes in line with the vision of Water SECURITY 2047”, said Dr Subramanya Kusnur speaking on behalf of the Be Water +ve initiative.

IIFA is the biggest film awards celebration that has been held for 23 years across the world and enjoys a viewership of 800m globally. The cinema celebration platform has been the largest celebrity advocacy platform and has been consistently activating social advocacy campaigns about the environment since 2007.

AquaKraft has been at the forefront of advocating water sustainability since its inception in 2010. Over the decade it has innovated and implemented green, energy efficient and water +ve technologies in the area of drinking water and sanitation across the length and breadth of India.

Also Read: IIFA 2023 to continue with the Green Carpet tradition

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.