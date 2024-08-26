Mona Singh is set for the second season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Kohrra. The actor, who recently garnered praise for her roles in projects like Made in Heaven 2, Kaala Paani, and Munjya, has now joined the ensemble cast of this gripping crime thriller. Created by Sudip Sharma, Kohrra follows a gripping story set against the backdrop of Punjab. The first season, starring Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, and Harleen Sethi, received widespread acclaim for its compelling narrative and powerful performances.

Mona Singh joins the cast of Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti starrer Kohrra 2; begins shoot in Punjab: Report

According to a report in Mid-Day, Mona Singh has begun shooting for the second season of Kohrra in Punjab. Her fluency in Punjabi makes her a natural fit for the project, and her talent and experience are expected to elevate the storytelling. While details about her character are currently under wraps, it is clear that her presence will significantly contribute to the show's overall impact.

The second season of Kohrra is being directed by Randeep Jha, who also helmed the first season. The show's creator, Sudip Sharma, is once again involved in the writing process. The team is excited to have Mona Singh on board and believes that her contribution will be invaluable to the series' success.

The first season followed the death of an NRI (Non-Resident Indians) and the impact of grief, mutual suspicion and hidden secrets of the characters involved in the drama. Set in the heartland of Punjab and steeped in suspense, this series followed dual storylines of hunting down a killer and navigating love and relationships.

