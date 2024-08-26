Yudhra is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who is known for his work on the critically acclaimed film Mom. Raghav Juyal plays the antagonist in the movie.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan are bloodied and bruised on first posters of Yudhra, film to arrive in cinemas on September 20

The action thriller, Yudhra, is set to hit theaters on September 20, and its first posters have just been released, offering a glimpse into the intense and brutal world of the film. The posters showcase the lead actors, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, in a state of disarray, their faces bloodied and bruised. The images convey a sense of raw intensity and suggest that the film will be filled with heart-pounding action sequences and gripping storytelling.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is seen with a determined expression, his body covered in injuries. Mohanan, portraying a strong and independent character, is also shown with visible wounds, is seen hugging Siddhant's character and is covered in blood.

Yudhra marks a significant milestone in Siddhant's career as he takes on a role like never before. The actor underwent rigorous training in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu to prepare for his action-heavy role. This dedication is evident in the posters, where Siddhant’s transformation into a formidable action hero is on full display. The film marks Malavika's foray into Hindi cinema.

Yudhra is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who is known for his work on the critically acclaimed film Mom. Raghav Juyal plays the antagonist in the movie.

Produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar and directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film has a story and screenplay from Farhan Akhtar & Shridhar Raghavan. It was announced in February 2021.

