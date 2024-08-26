After Ayesha Takia experienced severe backlash over her appearance in a recent post on social media, she decided to temporarily deactivate her account. Now a couple of days later, the former Bollywood star turned internet personality decided to respond to her critics in subtle and ‘classy, demure’ manner with a series of posts. Earlier during the weekend, the actress decided to share a couple of posts on the platform as a response to the severe flak she received.

Ayesha Takia responds to trolls in a ‘demure, cutesy’ way after they dissect her recent look

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a video where she is seen taking a mirror selfie in a casual denim and tee attire with the caption, “Very demure, very mindful”. Furthermore, she went on to also share a story about the same wherein she wrote, “Did you notice how I just didn’t respond? Very mind, very cutesy, very demure.” Both of which were a jibe at the social media users who went berserk posting negative comments on her changed look.

The issue started when the actress posted her changed look in a series of posts where she is also seen sporting the traditional Indian attire. Followed by the same, many netizens took to the platform to share their two cents on the actress’ avatar. One fan compared her look to the one she had when she made her debut in Tarzan: The Wonder Car and said, “Ye kya ? Ye Konsa jeev hai ? Humne to Tarzan me dekha kuch or tha yaha aya kuch or hai”. Many of them lashed out on her for allegedly ‘ruining her face’ and added, “Ye wali achhi nahi lagi pahle wali bahot cute Nd sundar thi”, “Egyptian mummy lg rhii hai” and “She ruined her natural beauty ??,,,why ?? Looking so bad” were some of the comments dropped on her post.

This is not the first time she received such hateful comments. In the past too, when the actress had undergone a change in her look, she was at the receiving end of such brutal comments on social media and the actress has always ensured to address them by sharing an apt response on the platform.

