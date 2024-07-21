The exhibition sector is already dreading the three-way clash which will take place on Independence Day. On August 15, as many as three films – Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein – are scheduled to be released in cinemas. The other clash that will be a big talking point is between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again on Diwali. And if recent reports are to be believed, then a film of Aamir Khan Productions might also try its luck on the big screen during the Festival of Lights.

Mona Singh-starrer Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, produced by Aamir Khan, expected to release during Diwali

As per a report in Mid-Day, a film starring Mona Singh and produced by Aamir Khan is slated to release during Diwali. The article states that the film is untitled but Bollywood Hungama learned that it is titled Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos. Apart from Mona Singh, it also stars Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi. It is directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri. Vir reportedly also features in the film as an actor. The shoot of the film was recently wrapped up.

According to the Mid-Day article, Mona Singh plays a gangster in this film and is on the lines of Aamir Khan-produced adult comedy, Delhi Belly (2011). Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos marks the third time Mona Singh has worked with Aamir after 3 Idiots (2009) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). In both these films, Aamir Khan was involved as an actor but here, he’s also involved as a producer.

Apart from Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, Aamir Khan is also expected to have one more release this year – Sitaare Zameen Par. It features him in the lead role and is directed by R S Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) fame. It is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones and also stars Genelia Deshmukh. It reunites Aamir Khan with his Taare Zameen Par (2007) co-star Darsheel Safary.

Coming back to Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, it was also the same film that was speculated as Imran Khan’s comeback. The actor, however, denied that he’s acting in the film.

Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos has been Vir Das’ dream project for a while. In a 2018 interview to GQ, he said, “It (Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos) is going to be in the Austin Powers, Johnny English action-comedy territory, which is kind of unexplored in India.”

