Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan takes time off from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur to bond with Alaia F

Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F are all set to impress us on screen with their father – daughter equation in Jawaani Jaaneman. The actors are already in London for the 45 day schedule. The makers wanted the two to bond well before starting the shoot and hence Saif has been taking some time off everyday to bond with his co star and debutant Alaia F.

The two have been doing sessions together so that it is all a breeze when the shooting actually starts. They were also spotted at the India Vs Pakistan match over the weekend. The makers have also finally locked in on a house where the major chunk of the movie will be filmed.

Saif plays a middle aged man who is still hanging on to his youth and Alaia is his daughter. This slice of life film has sure created a lot of buzz already.

It is rumoured that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in to play Saif’s ex lover in the movie. But the makers have not confirmed this.

Also Read: IND vs PAK: Saif Ali Khan cheers for Team India with Jawaani Jaaneman co-star Alaia Furniturewala, meets MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni

More Pages: Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection