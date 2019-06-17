Fujifilm India collaborates with Alia Bhatt for promoting its Instax range of instant cameras

Fujifilm India Private Limited, a pioneer in imaging technologies, has proudly announced a strategic partnership for its INSTAX range of instant cameras with Bollywood superstar and youth icon Alia Bhatt. A sweeping promotional campaign for Instax will be rolled out across digital platforms with Alia’s participation.

Instax has certainly come a long way ever since its launch back in 1998. Today, it is a global hit with presence in more than 100 countries and regions with approximately 40 million units sold worldwide. Its quirky design and retro look have helped the brand carve a winning niche for itself. The company further aims to enhance Instax’s awareness through its strategic collaboration with one of the most followed Indian celebrity, Alia Bhatt. With Alia’s 52.9 million-plus social media popularity and her unique iconic personality, she is one of the most influential people amongst the youth today. She perfectly complements the Brand Attributes of Fujifilm Instax which is indeed a charming product with which one can shoot, print and share an original instantly.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are very excited and optimistic to embark on this partnership with Alia Bhatt. She is an iconic symbol of the Indian entertainment industry and popularly known amongst the youth for her uniqueness and charm which perfectly blends with our brand. She embodies what Fujifilm INSTAX is all about – young, fun and ‘kawaii’ (cute in Japanese). With this association, we look forward to doubling our sales and scaling newer heights in the imaging space.”

“Sometimes you just want to preserve a memory in print but it isn’t always easy. Which is why the Fujifilm Instax cameras are so amazing. It’s almost like a portable photo studio. No matter where you are, with the Instax you can capture happy moments and print them instantly.” Alia Bhatt commented.

Mr. Centhil Nathan, Head – Photo Imaging and Instax, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. added, “Alia Bhatt is undeniably one of the most gifted and accomplished women of her generation and a role model to young men and women. In just a few years, her incredible talent has made her one of the most articulate actors of all time. Our association with Alia is focused on bringing her youthful vivacity among individuals by spreading the joy of instant pictures.”

In the coming months, Fujifilm will be running a series of campaigns on their social media platforms.