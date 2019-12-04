Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.12.2019 | 2:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Commando 3 star Vidyut Jammwal talks about being a game changer in the action genre

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 has been faring well at the box office and has also garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans. Vidyut’s character, Karan Singh Dogra has been quite the audience’s favourite since the first instalment. The actor does his own stunts and it happens to be one of the reasons why the fans go gaga over him.

Commando 3 star Vidyut Jammwal talks about being a game changer in the action genre

Speaking of his love for action, he says that he entered the industry just to make it big in the genre and is aware that he will require acceptance from the audience to do that. He further said that he wants more opportunities to achieve the goal that he has set for himself and is thoroughly grateful for the love and appreciation of the audience.

Vidyut Jammwal spoke further about his film and is currently basking in the success of the same. He said that the audience loves the Commando franchise even more with every outing and he couldn’t be more blessed to have it. They’re hoping to come up with something bigger and better with the next instalment.

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal begins shooting for Khuda Haafiz in Uzbekistan

More Pages: Commando 3 Box Office Collection , Commando 3 Movie Review

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar reveals why he works with new…

Anushka Sharma’s latest campaign on Twitter…

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar…

Kiara Advani says she knows people blame…

Mardaani 2: "It is a film for both men and…

Rani Mukerji debuts as a real-life news…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification