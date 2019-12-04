Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his fourth release of the year. Good Newwz also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The film is directed by debutant Raj Mehta. Akshay Kumar has worked with several first-time directors and Raj Mehta is his 21st. Recently, at the trailer launch of Good Newwz, the actor said that he works with new directors because the big directors are not taking him in their films.

Akshay spoke about this after Karan Johar, who is co-producing Good Newwz said that he was a star who had worked with many debutant directors. Akshay Kumar further said, “When big people don’t take you (in their films), you have to start your own journey. If you don’t get a job in a big publication, you will go through a smaller one. From there you jump. You cannot just sit at home and wonder why people don’t take me (in their films) despite me being so capable.”

When asked if there was a time when big directors were only interested in working with the Khans, Akshay replied, “They (big directors) went to the people who deserved. You see, it’s not that only the Khans were around. There were the Kapoors and the others. I presume I didn’t deserve it, so I earned it my way.”

However, Akshay Kumar has been part of projects which were produced by big banners including Dharma and Yash Raj Films. “I still don’t have big directors (directing me). They are producing films with me, but they are not directing. Mr. Karan Johar is there, you should ask him. You should ask Adi Chopra,” he said.

Sharing his experience of working with newcomer directors, the superstar further said, “Raj is my 21st new director. I also feel their greed to do good work is far more than many old directors. For them, it is a do or die situation, because (they think) if the film doesn’t work, then they are finished.”

Meanwhile, Good Newwz which revolves around the subject of IVF is slated to hit the theatres on December 27.

Also Read: Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar starrer to have 35 sets mounted across Maharashtra and Rajasthan

More Pages: Good Newwz Box Office Collection