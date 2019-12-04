Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.12.2019 | 4:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold to release in China on December 13!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar’s Gold had surely left a mark on the audience and had garnered a huge amount of appreciation from the critics as well. Gold was based on the Indian Hockey Team winning the first World Cup after independence. Akshay Kumar portrays the role of a coach and the film also stars Sunny Kaushal, Mouni Roy, and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles among the others.

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold to release in China on December 13!

While the film won hearts all across the nation, China is all set to release the Akshay Kumar starrer in their country on December 13, 2019. As proud a moment this is for us, the star cast cannot keep calm and Sunny Kaushal took to his Instagram to share a picture of the Chinese poster of the film.

Take a look at it.

Heartiest congratulations to the team!

Also Read: WE BROKE IT FIRST! Akshay Kumar announces Bhumi Pednekar in and as Durgavati

More Pages: Gold Box Office Collection , Gold Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar reveals why he works with new…

Anushka Sharma’s latest campaign on Twitter…

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar…

Kiara Advani says she knows people blame…

Mardaani 2: "It is a film for both men and…

Rani Mukerji debuts as a real-life news…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification