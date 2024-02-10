comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar & Welcome to the Jungle cast to kick off second schedule in Mumbai in March 2024: Report

The film is slated for a theatrical release in Christmas week, on 20th December 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Welcome to the Jungle is all set to kick off the next schedule in March 2024. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Additionally, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara are also a part of it. Around 20 actors will be a part of this particular schedule, including Shreyas Talpade who recently had a health scare after the shoot and was rushed to the hospital due to cardiac arrest.

As per a report in E-Times, a source revealed that 450 technicians will be working on the project. BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, confirmed, “All the payments of our technicians have been cleared before the shooting of the film which is good for us. It is important that big films are made at least all our workers get work and get the payment on time too. We really thank Firoz Nadiadwala for respecting our workers. I wish more and more big films are made, which is what our industry is known for.''

Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment of the Welcome franchise. Base Industries Group presents Welcome To The Jungle, produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan, slated for a theatrical release in Christmas week, on 20th December 2024.

ALSO READ: Jio Studios backs out of Akshay Kumars Welcome To The Jungle & Hera Pheri 3 - INSIDE REASON

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

