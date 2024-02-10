Back in 2018, Dinesh Vijan made Stree with Shraddha Kapoor and the film turned out to be a sleeper hit and went ahead to revive the horror-comedy genre in Hindi Film Industry. Later, the director announced his plans of a horror comedy universe and announced Roohi followed by Bhediya.

Varun Dhawan shoots for his cameo as Bhediya in Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor

Next up for Dinesh Vijan is Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. And now, we have got the exclusive information that Stree 2 will have a crossover with Varun Dhawan making an appearance as Bhediya. According to highly placed sources, Varun Dhawan shot for his guest appearance in Stree recently at a studio in Mumbai. "Bhediya is a character close to Varun Dhawan's heart and his appearance as Bhediya in Stree 2 will set things up for Bhediya 2. He had allotted two days to his producer friend, Dinesh Vijan and has already shot for a hilarious yet impactful cameo with Shraddha Kapoor," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

According to our source, Varun had a blast with his director Amar Kaushik on the sets of Stree 2 and the dynamic duo also discussed the basics of when and how to shoot for Bhediya 2. "Bhediya 2 goes on floors in 2025 and will take off from where Stree 2 ended. Dinesh Vijan is giving it all to make his dream of a horror comedy universe a reality," the source told us further.

Stree 2 is slated to release in August 2024.

