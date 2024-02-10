The upcoming film Lahore, 1947 produced by Aamir Khan Productions is indeed one of the most anticipated films to come out of Indian cinema. The periodic film boasts the trio of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan who are teaming up for the first time for this film. Well, apart from this, the director has also brought the extremely talented Santosh Sivan as the DOP and cameraman of Lahore 1947.

Rajkumar Santoshi reunites with cinematographer Santosh Sivan for Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947: “He is the top most D.O.P in the country right now”

While speaking about the cameraman/DOP, Rajkumar Santoshi shares, "We will have Santosh Sivan as the cameraman/DOP of Lahore 1947. He is the top cameraman in the country right now. Before this, Santosh and I worked together in two films, Pukar and Barsaat in which he was cinematographer/cameraman. Interestingly, Santosh directed a film titled 'Halo' and that was the only film I acted in. We share decades of relationships with each other and this time we are reuniting with Lahore 1947.

Speaking about the great collaboration for the film, director Rajkumar Santoshi earlier shared, “Lahore 1947 is a very special film, emotionally attached and very important project in my career. Also, it's a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna and this time he is collaborating as a producer. On the other hand, with Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. For a film of this magnitude, I can't think of anyone else than A.R. Rahman as a music composer, he is one of the top composers in the world right now. Javed Akhtar and I share a very good bond for many years, and having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together. With all the positivity and full of energy, we will commence the shoot for the film very soon.”

Lahore, 1947 shoot begins on 12th February.

