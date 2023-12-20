On Akshay Kumar's Birthday, Firoz Nadiadwala announced the third part of Welcome, titled Welcome To The Jungle, and confirmed that the film will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend. The ace producer also announced a two-film partnership with Jio Studios on Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3. The development went viral in the industry as everyone was surprised by Jio's involvement with Firoz Nadiadwala.

Jio Studios backs out of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle & Hera Pheri 3 – INSIDE REASON

Now, Bollywood Hungama has got a shocking development on Welcome To The Jungle. "Ever since the announcement of Welcome To The Jungle, issues around finances are happening between Jio and Firoz Nadiadwala. There are some pending debts for Firoz, which yet remain unpaid. Due to all the legalities and pending litigation, Jio Studios for now has taken a back seat from Welcome To The Jungle," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

For those unaware, the deal between Jio and Firoz Nadiadwala was cracked by Akshay Kumar. "Akshay is still making efforts to be the peace maker in resolving the conflicts. If things get better, Jio might take back the seat again, but at the moment, Jio is out. If one notices, there is no logo of Jio on the clapboard of Welcome To The Jungle and that's due to the decision of parting ways. The studio has taken a back seat from both - Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3," the trade source told us further.

While the first schedule of Welcome 3 has already been done, the makers are looking to start next schedule in February. "Firoz and Akshay are confident to find another studio or resolve all disputes around Welcome to the Jungle to get Jio back on board, before starting a new schedule in February," the trade source shared. To ascertain the details we heard, Bollywood Hungama reached out to Jio Studios; however, the production banner chose to remain non-committal and refrained from commenting on the topic.

Welcome to The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Farhad Samji. The comedy releases on Christmas next year.

