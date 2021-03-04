Akshay Kumar has been on the go with back-to-back projects as soon as things started clearing out after the massive COVID-19 lockdown. From shooting Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re to now making news with his latest avatar in Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar has managed to leave his fans in awe of him yet again. Among his other projects like Raksha Bandhan and Prithviraj, another passion project that Akshay Kumar announced was Ram Setu.

The actor has already booked Diwali 2022 for his film Ram Setu and the shoot has been scheduled to begin mid this year. While we were all aware of the release date, it looks like now Akshay Kumar has finalized the leading ladies of the film. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen starring in this movie with Akshay Kumar and it marks the first collaboration of the latter actress with him. While there are still a lot of details to be uncovered regarding their roles and the plot of the film, it looks like Akshay will be having a packed 2022 as well.

Among the other films, Akshay Kumar awaits the release of Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif as his leading lady and Rohit Shetty as the director.

Also Read: The real reason why the release date for Sooryavanshi has not been announced officially as yet

More Pages: Ram Setu Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.