Ram Setu Review {2.5/5} & Review Rating

RAM SETU is the story of an archeologist’s life-changing expedition. The year is 2007. Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar) goes to Bamyan, Afghanistan for a joint expedition with a Pakistani team. Here, he excavates ancient treasure belonging to an Indian king. Suddenly, the Talibans attack the site. Aryan escapes, but at the same time, he manages to take the treasure chest with him. At a press conference, he happens to speak about being an atheist and it grabs all the headlines, more than how he risked his life to preserve history. Meanwhile, Indrakant (Nassar), owner of Pushpak Shipping, requests the government of India to dismantle the Ram Setu, as part of his Sethusamudram Project. He believes this will save fuel and reduce the travel time between India and Sri Lanka. This leads to massive anger in the country and a petition is filed in the Supreme Court. The government, which is hand in gloves with Indrakant, takes the help of the Archeological Society of India (ASI). Aryan has just been promoted as Joint Director General of the ASI. The government feels an atheist like him can help them. He is asked to submit a report stating that Ram Setu is a naturally made structure and is not man-made. Aryan asks for time to research on this, but he's not allowed to do so. The report submitted by him, however, also raises question on Ramayana. It leads to a major controversy. But Indrakant is happy. He asks him to go to Ram Setu and prove to the world that it is not man-made. Aryan reaches Rameshwaram. Project Manager Bali (Praveshh Rana), environmentalist Dr. Sandra Rebello (Jacqueline Fernandez) and Dr. Gabrielle (Jennifer Piccinato) are also enlisted to help Aryan in his mission. As per some research, Lord Ram was born 7000 years ago. Aryan has to prove that the Ram Setu predates the birth of Lord Ram. As he begins his research, he realizes that he might be wrong in his belief and that Ram Setu was indeed built by Lord Ram and the Vanar Sena. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Abhishek Sharma's story is very promising and has all the ingredients of a blockbuster. Abhishek Sharma's screenplay, however, is a mixed bag. While some scenes are well thought of, several sequences are silly and convenient. Abhishek Sharma and Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi's dialogues are simple and sharp.

Abhishek Sharma's direction is okay. On the positive side, he ensures that the 144 minute long film doesn’t get boring even for a moment. The manner in which Aryan reaches the Ram Setu and does his research makes for a unique watch. The same goes for the scenes where he goes on a trail to find Ravana’s Lanka. Something of this sort has never been seen in Bollywood before and that goes in favour of RAM SETU.

On the flipside, things happen very conveniently for Aryan and his team. It’s difficult to digest that nobody in the last 7000 years managed to excavate or locate these significant places and that Aryan was the first one to do so. The VFX is poor, especially for a big budget film. Lastly, showing the violent attackers were right in assaulting Aryan is problematic.

RAM SETU starts on an interesting note as the Afghanistan episode sets the mood that this is an action film with a dash of history. The film falls thereafter but picks up once Aryan reaches Rameshwaram. The scene where he brings the rock sample is applause-worthy. The intermission point is intriguing. Post interval, the chase sequence in Jaffna and also how easily Aryan finds the ancient manuscript fail to entice. The Ravana trail episode, though engaging, fails on the level of logic. The courtroom scene is arresting while the last scene helps the film end on a fine note.

Ram Setu | Official Trailer | Hindi | Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar looks quite dashing in his new look and performance wise, he’s first rate. Jacqueline Fernandez is decent. Nushrratt Bharuccha (Gayatri) performs well but is wasted. Satya Dev (AP) is too good and is a surprise of the film. Pravessh Rana leaves a mark. Nassar is average. Jennifer Piccinato has a good screen presence but has a limited role. Shweta Kawaatra (Lawyer) and the actors playing the judge and Aryan’s senior are okay.

RAM SETU is a songless film. The theme track is played in the end credits. Daniel B George's background score is exciting and in sync with the film’s mood.

Aseem Mishra's cinematography is neat. Dayanidhi Patturajan and Amrish Patange's production design is rich. Costumes by Leepakshi Ellawadi (For Akshay Kumar), Rushi Sharma & Manoshi Nath (For Primary Artists) and Chhavi Thakur (For Secondary Artists) are fine. ANL Arasu and Parvez Shaikh's action could had been more exciting. NY VFXWaala and Shock & Awe Films' VFX is substandard. Rameshwar S Bhagat's editing is appropriate.

On the whole, RAM SETU rests on an interesting premise and a well-executed climax. However, the film suffers majorly due to a lack of a convincing plot and poor VFX. At the box office, it will need strong positive word of mouth to sustain, especially after a not-so-encouraging opening.