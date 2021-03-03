Bollywood Hungama

IT dept raids premises of Madhu Mantena, Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar and KWAN talent agency

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Income Department has been conducting a raid at several locations in Mumbai that started early on Wednesday. They were conducting raids at actor Taapsee Pannu, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl's residence. Now, as per reports, the IT department is also conducting a raid at Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar's residence as well.

Reportedly the search is being carried out in 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. Some executives of celebrities and talent management company KWAN are also being raided.

Reports state that the IT raids are part of suspected tax evasion against Phantom films which was dissolved in 2018 and its then promoters Anurag Kashyap, Vikramditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena. Raid on Mantena's premises are also being held for his links with KWAN of which he was a co-promoter.

The reports also state that some inter-linked transactions between entities searched are under the scanner of the department and the raids are being carried to gather evidence for their tax evasion probe.

ALSO READ: Income Tax department conducts raid at Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s residence in Mumbai

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

