Divergent star Shailene Woodley and the NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers have reportedly called off their engagement after nearly two years together.

As per a recent report by InTouch publication, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers split up just over one year after Aaron made the surprise announcement that they were engaged. According to publication in People, the breakup was “amicable” and “it just wasn't working.”

The source then added, “They’re very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

The couple sparked breakup rumours after Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination scandal who received backlash concerning his vaccination status in November 2021 when he revealed he had never been vaccinated for the coronavirus. Despite the controversy, Shailene publicly defended her then-fiancé, “Literally, you all need to calm the f—k down,” the Spectacular Now star wrote via Instagram, calling out those trying to “disparage” Aaron’s reputation.

Shailene and the professional athlete kept a low-profile relationship until announcing their engagement in February 2021. “I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career,” Aaron Rodgers revealed while accepting the award for Most Valuable Player the 10th Annual NFL Honors. He casually thanked his “fiancée” while receiving the award.

Later that month, Shailene confirmed the pair’s relationship on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she recalled, “We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in.” The actress confirmed their engagement jokingly telling the late-night host that she never thought she'd grow up to marry someone who "throws balls for a living."

In September 2021, Aaron told Haute Living that the two were focusing on work separately. “It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing," he said. "I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

Earlier this year, sources told People magazine that the couple did not see eye to eye when it came to politics but insisted, they just “agreed to disagree.” “They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” said the source. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.”

