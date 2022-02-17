comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.02.2022 | 3:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif shoot for Tiger 3 in Delhi, pictures goes viral

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan and Katrina starrer Tiger 3 is one of the highly anticipated films of Bollywood. The film is a part of the Tiger franchise and all its parts performed quite well at the box office. The film has been shot at various locations. Major portions of the film were shot in Russia, Turkey, and Austria in 2021. Currently, the action film is being shot in the capital city - New Delhi.

While the stars are busy shooting in Delhi, the local fans are having a great time. A few lucky ones got to click pictures with the lead pair and some on-set photos of Tiger 3 sets also got leaked online. In the pictures, Salman Khan is seen wearing a maroon tee and jeans and has scars on his face. Katrina, on the other hand, donned a utility combat vest over her all-black tee and jeans look.

In Tiger 3, Salman Khan will reprise his role of Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore, a former RAW agent. While Katrina Kaif will also reprise her character called Zoya, a former ISI agent and Tiger's wife. The film produced by Yash Raj Films will also star Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.

ALSO READ:Salman Khan flaunts his powerful walk as he resumes Tiger 3 shoot; Katrina Kaif basks in ‘winter sun’ in Delhi

More Pages: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Neha Dhupia quits Roadies after Rannvijay…

James Gunn action comedy Peacemaker starring…

Jay Bhanushali to make a comeback as a host…

Director Matt Reeves confirms no R-rated…

Tom Holland joins luxury personal training…

Lionsgate Play's second Indian original…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification