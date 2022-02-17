comscore

Sunny Leone alleges her PAN was used to take out a loan of Rs. 2000; claims identity theft

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sunny Leone on Thursday claimed that she became a target of identity theft in a series of alleged loan frauds on the fintech platform Dhani Stocks Limited. She claimed that her PAN was used to take out a loan in her name.

Sunny Leone alleges her PAN was used to take out a loan of Rs. 2000; claims identity theft

On Thursday, Sunny Leone took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "This just happened to me. INSANE. Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 RS loan and FCK’d my CIBIL score (SIC)”. CIBIL score is her credit score.

The actress also tagged Indiabulls Securities Limited (Dhani Stocks was earlier Indiabulls Securities) and Indiabulls Home Loans in her tweet. She alleged that the company had done nothing to solve the matter.

Dhani provides services like offering credit to purchase essentials like groceries, stock brokerage, and credit cards with a credit limit of Rs. 5 lakh.

Meanwhile, several people who avail service from Dhani have alleged fraudulent activities including identity theft. Several people have claimed on Twitter that their identities were used without consent to avail loans on Dhani.

Meanwhile, later on Thursday afternoon, Sunny Leone confirmed that her problem was resolved by the company. "Thank you @IVLSecurities @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this & making sure it will NEVER happen again. I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL !!! Im ref. to my previous post,” she wrote.


ALSO READ: Sunny Leone wears a printed bikini for a round of snorkeling with husband Daniel Weber

