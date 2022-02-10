Hollywood stars Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley have joined the cast of Michael Mann’s long-gestating passion project Ferrari, which is back on track. STXfilms has nabbed worldwide rights ahead of a May 2022 production start date for the biopic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Driver will play Enzo Ferrari and Cruz will play his wife, Laura Ferrari, in the biopic about the famed Italian motoring icon, while Woodley takes on the role of Lina Lardi, Enzo’s mistress.

Set in 1957, Enzo Ferrari, as a racecar maker, faces bankruptcy and a tempestuous marriage with Laura. Amid that crisis, Ferrari and his team of drivers roll the dice on one race, 1,000 miles across Italy, the infamous Mille Miglia. Mann will direct from a script he co-wrote with Troy Kennedy Martin, whose credits include The Italian Job. The project adapts Brock Yates’ 1991 book “Enzo Ferrari: The Man”, The Cars, The Races, The Machine, which details the rise of the auto mogul.

Michael Mann’s Ferrari project earlier had Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman attached to star. He will produce via his Moto Productions banner alongside P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Gareth West, with Niels Juul executive producing.

Ferrari will be released worldwide by STXfilms and its partners. The production is expected to begin in May.

Also Read: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck starrer The Last Duel to release in theatres on October 22

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.