Last week, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that superstar Ajay Devgn has signed his first ever film with the premiere production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film in question is a part of the 50th celebrations of YRF and is expected to be one of the biggest films of next year.

Now, important information regarding the film has come to the fore. It is being said that this Ajay Devgn starrer is a big-scale film and will be a part of the superhero franchise! A source spills the beans, “It will mark the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail and is a superhero film. Not just that, producer Aditya Chopra has also planned to spin a franchise out of it. The prep over this film is going on since a long time and it is expected to be a big-screen spectacle.” The details of the film’s plot and the rest of the cast, however, are not yet known.

A trade official is very happy with this development. He says, “The success of Baahubali series has shown that audiences will come in big numbers for films that have scale, effects and grandeur. And the success of Avengers has proved that superhero films are in vogue right now and can work big time, if handled well. YRF has already achieved success with action-based franchises like Dhoom and Tiger. They are now taking the next big step by entering into the superhero franchise space. This move will surely pay dividends.”

Interestingly, eight years ago, YRF and Ajay Devgn were embroiled in an ugly battle. Ajay had alleged that YRF took away almost all screens for their Diwali 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, leaving his film Son Of Sardaar, which also released on the same day, with very few theatres. Ajay approached the Competition Commission Of India, accusing YRF of unfair practices. But Competition Commission Of India ruled in YRF’s favour. The trade official says, “It’s good that they have let bygones be bygones and have decided to collaborate together. This is how it should be if we want to make bigger, commercial films for our audiences.”

