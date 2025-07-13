In India, watching a Hollywood film in cinemas means having an abrupt interval point. Some studios attempted to solve this issue by inserting an intermission point themselves so that cinemas don’t force it in the film as per their wishes. The same was done in Superman and yet, a case of ‘double interval’ emerged at many cinemas, inconveniencing cinemas.

Superman interrupted twice; viewers slam certain theatres over ‘double intervals’

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Superman is a 2-hour and 9-minute long film. Usually, the interval occurs when half of the film has been done. In the case of Superman, Warner Bros have added an interval after nearly 80 minutes. They had their reasons to do so. A lot is happening before that and it's going in one flow. Hence, they felt that incorporating an interval point at around an hour would hamper the impact of the nail-biting sequence. Hence, the interval comes once the crucial scene is over.”

The source continued, “All theatres were also informed about it in advance. Yet, it came to light that several cinemas either didn’t read the interval directive or simply chose to ignore it. They paused and thereby forced an interval at around an hour. What happens is that the unsuspecting viewers have no idea that the studio has already made arrangements for an interval point later. During the actual intermission point, a slate mentioning ‘Interval’ appears on screen followed by the anti-smoking ad. Imagine getting back to your seat and 20 minutes later comes another break into the narrative.”

The source further said, “This has angered the viewers. There have been instances where they have confronted the managers at the cinemas. The studio is aware of the issue and once again told the cinemas that they don’t need to force an interval as it already exists. Yet, we are getting reports that it is still happening in some places. Thankfully, fewer complaints have been reported on Saturday than Friday.”

Bollywood Hungama spoke to two disgruntled viewers. Harshad Bende, who saw Superman at 8:15 pm on Friday at PVR Lodha Xperia, Palava, near Mumbai said, “There was an interval after an hour. 30 minutes after this interval, another interval slate appeared. This means that there were two intervals. An anti-tobacco ad was also played after the slate. It ruined the moviegoing experience for me and for others.”

He added, “After the movie, I asked the manager about two intervals. He had no answer and had no idea why it happened. The next day, I went to see another film in the same theatre. This time, I met another manager who was on the morning shift. I informed him of the situation. He said that there was an error on their part and apologized to me. But he had no proper explanation for why it happened. He simply said that the projectionist didn’t know where to insert the interval point and added it at mid-point. And the management didn’t inform the projectionist that the film had an interval point. This miscommunication caused the problem.”

Nayan B Rathod saw Superman on Saturday morning at 9:10 am at Inox Old GMC, Panaji, Goa. He revealed, “There were two intervals in our show. The first one was abrupt but the other one had the interval slate. I and the rest of the patrons were confused. We wondered, is the first interval legitimate or the second one? We feared that the film would start from the point where the first interval was added! This goof-up was not done.”

Meanwhile, it's a case of vice versa with the other release of the week, Maalik. This 152-minute-long movie consists of an interval after an hour. Here, it’s the second half which is lengthier.

Also Read: Team Superman shares heartfelt message to Indian fans ahead of Global release: “This movie is for all the people of India”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.