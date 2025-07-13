The Bigg Boss 16 star’s team, however, has confirmed that he was only detained, not arrested, and is set to attend an award ceremony in Dubai as planned.

Tajikistani singer and viral sensation Abdu Rozik, known for his stint on Bigg Boss 16, recently faced a wave of speculation after reports claimed he had been arrested at Dubai International Airport. However, Rozik’s management team has categorically denied these claims, confirming that the singer was merely detained briefly by local authorities and later released.

Abdu Rozik gets detained in Dubai; leads to rumours of arrest

In an official statement, the S-Line Project, the company managing Abdu Rozik, clarified that the situation was being blown out of proportion. They explained that Rozik was not arrested but only held temporarily by Dubai police to provide clarification regarding a certain matter. He was released soon after giving his statement.

The team also emphasized that the media reports circulating about the incident are factually incorrect. They expressed strong disapproval of the false narratives being spread online and stated that legal action may be taken against those responsible for misreporting the events. The statement also confirmed that Rozik would go ahead with his scheduled appearance at a Dubai-based award ceremony, reaffirming that he is not facing any restrictions.

According to a report by ANI, Rozik was allegedly taken into custody around 5 am over the weekend, shortly after arriving in Dubai from Montenegro. The exact nature of the complaint remains undisclosed, and Dubai authorities have not yet issued an official statement.

A spokesperson from the management told Khaleej Times that the detention was related to theft allegations, though they chose not to reveal further details at this stage. They assured fans and the Indian public that additional information will be shared in due time, stating that the team has “a lot more to say” regarding the incident.

Abdu Rozik rose to prominence through his music and charismatic personality, becoming a beloved figure in India after his appearance on Bigg Boss 16. His management remains focused on protecting his reputation and ensuring that any misinformation is corrected promptly and legally challenged if necessary.

Also Read: Abdu Rozik delighted as Salman Khan congratulates him on his engagement; says, “I look forward to having my bada bhaijaan at my wedding”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.