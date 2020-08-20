Saumya Tandon has bid adieu to the sitcom, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. She has been one of the leads of the show for the last five years and now, she has completed her tenure. She spoke about how she did not see herself doing Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain in the next five years. Saumya also said that a stable income is not what she wanted anymore, she wanted some growth in her career and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has already given her a lot of growth.

She completed her last day on shoot marking the end of her notice period. Even though she will miss the entire star cast of the show, she wants to take new risks and push herself out of her comfort zone. Saumya further clarified that monetary issues are not the reason of her exit and she got anxious after her hair stylist tested positive for Coronavirus and he had to take a lot of precautions since she goes back home to an old mother and her year and a half old son.

Only recently had Saumya revealed that she designed and personally selected all the sarees that she wore on the show. As of now, she has not informed of her future projects and quitting this show was not an impulsive decision for her.

