Renowned Telugu actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away on Sunday at the age of 83. He breathed his last at his residence in Hyderabad, leaving behind a legacy spanning over four decades in Indian cinema.

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

Known for his impeccable performances across genres, Rao had acted in more than 750 films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. His versatility allowed him to portray a wide range of roles—from iconic villains to memorable character roles. Films like Pratighatana, Aha Naa Pellanta, Shiva, and Mahatma cemented his reputation as one of Telugu cinema’s finest actors.

Born in Vijayawada, Kota Srinivasa Rao began his professional life as a banker and theatre artist before entering films in the late 1970s. Over the years, he became a beloved figure in the industry, earning accolades including the Padma Shri in 2015 for his contribution to the arts.5

Apart from acting, Rao was active in politics and served as an MLA from the Vijayawada East constituency from 1999 to 2004, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Condolences have poured in from across the film and political fraternities. Celebrities, politicians, and fans have remembered him as a towering personality whose performances left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Rao is survived by his wife and children. His final rites are expected to be held with full state honours.

