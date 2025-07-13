Vikrant Massey, who has just had a release in the form of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, is now preparing for the biggest challenge of his career: he will play the main antagonist opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

Vijay Deverakonda is not replacing Vikrant Massey in Don 3

Massey’s role, revealed a knowledgeable source, is that of a suave smooth-talking scamster. He will apparently change his look for the character, put on weight and train in special martial arts for his climactic combat with Ranveer Singh.

But there have been recent reports about Massey being replaced by Vijay Deverakonda in the film. There is, however, no truth to these claims.

While Farhan Akhtar is not yet ready to talk about Don 3, a source close to him revealed, “It’s been Ranveer and Vikrant from the start. Baseless rumours of Deverakonda replacing Massey are not going to tamper with the cast in any way.”

