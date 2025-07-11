After their successful collaboration in Fashion, Bhandarkar casts Bajwa opposite Mouni Roy in a film brimming with secrets, gossip, and glamour.

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has kicked off filming for his next highly anticipated project titled The Wives — and it’s already creating buzz for its bold subject and intriguing casting. As per sources close to the production, Arjan Bajwa has been finalized as one of the leads and will be seen opposite actress Mouni Roy.

Madhur Bhandarkar reunites with Arjan Bajwa for scandal-driven drama The Wives

A source revealed, “Arjan has been finalised to play one of the leads in The Wives. The film is already being shot, and Arjan will begin filming his part soon.” The drama promises to be a compelling mix of scandal, secrets, and high-society intrigue — a signature blend that fans have come to expect from Bhandarkar, whose filmography includes cult hits like Page 3, Fashion, Heroine, and Chandni Bar.

This marks a reunion for Bhandarkar and Bajwa, who previously worked together in the critically acclaimed Fashion (2008), where Arjan starred opposite Priyanka Chopra. The film was a major success and earned widespread acclaim, solidifying Bajwa’s place in the industry.

While the plot of The Wives remains under wraps, the title and Madhur’s reputation for exploring the murky realities of elite circles suggest a gripping narrative filled with emotional twists, buried truths, and societal commentary.

Arjan Bajwa, known for his versatility, continues to impress both in films and digital platforms. He’s received praise for his roles in Crook, Son of Sardaar, Bobby Jasoos, Rustom, and Kabir Singh. His digital projects like Bestseller and State of Siege: 26/11 further established him as a powerful performer.

2025 is shaping up to be a busy year for Bajwa, who already has two major releases lined up — Second Chance and his much-talked-about international debut, Demon Hunters. With Bhandarkar’s trademark storytelling and a strong cast, The Wives is set to be one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Also Read: Rahul Bhat begins shoot for Madhur Bhandarkar directorial The Wives; gives a sneak peek into sets

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.