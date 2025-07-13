If there is one tireless explorer in Indian cinema, it is Aamir Khan. Way back in 1998, he was the first Khan superstar to sing in his voice in Vikram Bhatt’s Ghulam. Now 27 years later, Aamir is back singing on screen. This time his voice trained and ready to take on the singing vocation professionally.

Aamir Khan reveals, “I am singing two songs in my next comedy”

Said Aamir, “When I sang ‘Aati kya khandala’, I did it for a lark. I was lucky it worked. Now, I’ve been properly training to be a singer for some years now. It’s a for an untitled comedy. Let me tell you what kind of film it is. It is a Basu Chatterjee or Hrishikesh Mukherjee genre of film, which I feel that we have forgotten making. You know, we don't make that kind of cinema anymore. Sweet, innocent comedy. And, you know, the stakes of a film like this are never too high. No one's going to die or anything in the plot. It'd be a really warm, wonderful feeling you get when you watch the film.”

Aamir plays a cameo in the sweet-natured comedy. But that is not what makes this project so special.

Said Aamir, “I am playing a cameo. I'm playing a very important cameo in that. Subhash, you'll be surprised to hear that I'm singing two songs in that, in my own voice. Oh wow, that's amazing. Since I sang ‘Aati kya khandala’, I have been taking classes in singing. And my guru is Sucheta Bhattacharjee. I've been learning singing from her.”

Aamir is a huge fan of Lata Mangeshkar. “My days begins with her songs,” he said. “I miss Lata Didi so much. I was very close to her. She was always so warm and loving to me. And I would have really liked her to hear my attempts, whatever I'm making. Ram Sampath is composing the songs that I will be singing in the untitled comedy. I can’t wait to know how the audience reacts to my singing.”

