Last Updated 12.08.2020 | 4:13 PM IST

Ajay Devgn signs his FIRST-EVER project with Yash Raj Films?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn and Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films have had an ongoing feud for a few years now. But, it looks like both the biggies of Bollywood are ready to let go of the past and have decided to work together. This year marks 50 years of Yash Raj Films and the banner is ready to go bigger than ever with its upcoming projects.

However, if the reports are to be believed then Ajay Devgn and Aditya Chopra have called it a truce and are ready to work on a project for the first time in the former’s 29 years of career span. They have apparently been in talks for the past year and a half regarding a project and things have started to materialize finally. The film will be directed by Rahul Rawail’s son, Shiv Rawail under YRF’s banner.

In addition to this, there were reports of Akshay Kumar being considered for the project but it is said that Ajay was always the first choice. Neither the actor nor the production house have confirmed the news and hence more details regarding the project are awaited.

Apart from this, Ajay Devgn has multiple projects like Maidaan, Golmaal 5, Singham 3, RRR and Kaithi Remake. He will also be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. His next film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, will be releasing on OTT.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘forever and always’ Kajol on her birthday with an adorable picture

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

