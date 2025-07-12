After the historic success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is collaborating with Atlee on a never seen before epic film tentatively titled AA22 x A6. The film has got a solid ensemble cast on board with Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur. The film is the most discussed of Indian Cinema, as the filmmaker has promised a global film, with visuals like never before.

SCOOP: Allu Arjun to play 4 distinct roles in Atlee’s next – grandfather, father, and two sons!

And our news is going to make it all the more exciting for fans. While there is constant speculation about Allu Arjun's dual role in AA22 x A6, we have the most exclusive and inside scoop on the film. Reliable sources have confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that Allu Arjun has 4 different roles in A6. "Allu is playing the entire family tree in Atlee's next film. He will be seen as a grandfather, father, and two sons in the film, making it a quadruple role for Allu. This would mark the first multiple role film of his career," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

We hear that Atlee initially wanted Allu to play a double role, and cast two other actors for the parts of father and grandfather. "However, Allu insisted on playing all four characters himself. At first, Atlee was hesitant, but on doing the look test, he felt this worked in favour of the film. The audiences will get to see 4 different avatars of Allu Arjun at the price of one ticket," the source told us further.

A6xAA22 is slated to hit the big screen in 2027, and the shoot is presently underway in Mumbai. Also Read: SCOOP: Rashmika Mandanna to play the main villain in Atlee’s next with Allu Arjun

