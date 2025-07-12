In the first week of June 2025, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films is considering to push his upcoming romantic drama, Param Sundari, from July 25 to August 29. With July 25 approaching and no sign of the promotions of Param Sundari commencing, it became clear that the Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film will not arrive in cinemas on its original release date. Yesterday, Maddock Films, in a unique manner, revealed that their film has indeed been pushed.

EXCLUSIVE: Param Sundari teaser with Maalik CONFIRMS Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor starrer’s August release; Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do promo debuts in cinemas

Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao, released in cinemas on July 11 and two teasers were attached with its prints. One was that of Param Sundari. The asset was the same as the one that came in May except for the release date. Instead of ‘This July’, ‘This August’ was mentioned in the new teaser. The original teaser ends with the text ‘In cinemas, July 25’. The revised teaser’s slate simply mentions ‘In cinemas worldwide this August’.

This has raised questions about whether Param Sundari will be released on August 29 or some other date next month. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “August 29 seems like the likely date. If they had planned to release the film on August 1, there would have been some developments by now in terms of promotions and distribution deals. That hasn’t happened so far. It probably won’t arrive in cinemas on August 14 as the two biggies, War 2 and Coolie, have already taken over the coveted slot. And as it usually happens, it is not advisable to release a film a week before or after the clash of two biggies. This leaves August 29 as the apt date for Param Sundari. Nevertheless, let’s wait for the official announcement.”

Besides Param Sundari, the other teaser that moviegoers got a chance to see with Maalik is that of Baby Do Die Do. It is produced by Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem under the banner of Saleem Siblings. The one-minute teaser focuses on Huma’s character and describes her as ‘1st desi female assassin’. The film also stars Sikandar Kher and his voice can be heard. The asset ends with the lines ‘Badi story, badi screen pe, coming soon, baby!’

Yesterday, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem took to Instagram to inform their followers that the teaser of Baby Do Die Do can be experienced only in cinemas for the time being. They also revealed that the first 5000 people who join their broadcast channel will exclusively get a chance to see it before it drops digitally.

