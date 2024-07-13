Stree 2, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, is set to release in theatres on August 15, 2024. It will clash with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.

The much-awaited trailer for the horror-comedy sequel, Stree 2, is finally dropping this Thursday, July 18. The film marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee to the sequel. This news comes with an added treat – the trailer will be attached to Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's upcoming film, Bad Newz, hitting theatres soon.

Shraddha Kapoor–Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 trailer to be attached to Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk’s Bad Newz in cinemas

The 2018 film Stree took audiences by storm, weaving a delightful blend of scares and humour. Set in a small town haunted by a vengeful spirit known simply as "Stree," the film saw Shraddha Kapoor playing a tailor named Stree who uncovers the town's chilling secret. Rajkummar Rao played her love interest, drawn into the mystery, while Pankaj Tripathi delivered a memorable performance as the resident soothsayer. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, became a sleeper hit, captivating audiences with its unique blend of genres.

To further pique the fans' curiosity, a teaser for Stree 2 was released in June 2024. It showcased the original characters embarking on another spooky adventure, determined to protect the town of Chanderi from a fresh wave of demonic occurrences. With the tagline "Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank!" (This time, terror strikes Chanderi on Independence Day!), the teaser promises a thrilling experience.

Adding to the excitement, rumours suggest a cameo appearance by Akshay Kumar in Stree 2. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film is slated for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024. However, it faces stiff competition from John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's own film, Khel Khel Mein.

Meanwhile, directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz promises to be a hilarious rom-com with a unique twist. The recently released trailer introduces the film's offbeat storyline: Dimri's character discovers she's pregnant with twins, with Kaushal and Ammy Virk portraying the unexpected fathers. Bad Newz is slated to hit the theatres on July 19, 2024.

