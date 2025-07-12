This Diwali, it's not just Thama and Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela’s untitled film that will clash in cinemas. In Maharashtra and certain other centres of the country, Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale will also try its luck. It is the spiritual sequel to the much loved 2009 film, Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy; hence, it has generated tremendous excitement, more so after its massy teaser dropped online a few days ago. However, the film got into a controversy after a public notice was published by Everest Entertainment, which produced Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy.

EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Manjrekar’s grand Diwali release Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale triggers IP Battle; Everest Entertainment warns of legal action

As per this notice published in Atul Mohan’s Complete Cinema magazine in the June 28 – July 5, 2025 issue, Everest Entertainment LLP, through their lawyers Bar & Brief Attorneys, informed the public and the film industry that Everest Entertainment is the co-producer and the sole, legal owner of all intellectual property rights related to Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy. It also revealed that the ownership covers the world and lasts for 60 years. It further clarified that they are the absolute, beneficial and legal owners of the film’s intellectual property rights, script, music, negatives, etc.

Moreover, the public notice also said that Everest Entertainment has the exclusive rights to produce any sequel or prequel of Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy. The notice specifically warned that no one else, including Mahesh Manjrekar, Rahul Sughand, Rahul Puranik, or any third party, has the authority to enter into deals or agreements related to the film’s rights. Any such unauthorized deals would be considered a violation of Everest’s legal ownership.

Additionally, the notice invited any person, company, or entity that believes they have a claim related to the rights of the film, whether by way of assignment, license, sale, pledge, mortgage, litigation, or any other manner, to submit their claim in writing, along with documentary proof, within 14 days from the date of publication of this notice. If no claim was made within this period, it stated that the claim would be treated as waived and that Everest would not be liable or responsible for it. It also stated that without proper documentary evidence, the claims would not be considered.

Bollywood Hungama contacted Mahesh Manjrekar more than once but he was unavailable for comment.

About Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy and Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale

Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy starred Sachin Khedekar in the role of Dinkar, a common man in the present day who is facing a tough time as a Maharashtrian in Mumbai. When the situation deteriorates and, in frustration, he expresses regret over being born a Maharashtrian, the spirit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (played by Mahesh Manjrekar) is awakened. He meets Dinkar and blasts him for his thoughts. He guides him and what happens next forms the rest of the film.

Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy also featured Priya Bapat, Siddharth Jadhav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kamlesh Sawant, Reema Lagoo and others. It was the costliest Marathi film of the time and also an all-time grosser. It was released on April 3, 2009, the same day when the producers went on a strike triggered by a dispute with multiplex cinemas over profit-sharing. As a result, no other major film was released for the next two months. This and the extremely positive word of mouth gave Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy a clean run.

Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale will feature Siddharth Bodke in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Mahesh Manjrekar had written and backed the 2009 film. But he has not only written but also directed the spiritual sequel while Rahul Puranik and Rahul Sugandh are the producers. The other actors in the film are Sayaji Shinde, Treesha Thosar, Bhargav Jagtap, Vikram Gaikwad, Mangesh Desai and Shashank Shende.

