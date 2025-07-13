Munawar Faruqui is going through a challenging time personally as his younger son has been admitted to the hospital. While Munawar has remained silent about the situation so far, his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, took to social media to express her emotions during this tough phase.

Munawar Faruqui’s son hospitalised, wife Mehzabeen urges parents to stay cautious

Sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram, Mehzabeen posted a picture from the hospital, showing her holding her son’s hand. She wrote, “get well soon my baby boy. To all parents, with the viral infections going around, let’s be extra cautious, Keep an eye on your kid’s hygiene and take care!”

The reason for the child’s hospitalisation has not been made public, and there has been no official update from Munawar or his team. However, Mehzabeen’s emotional post has raised concern among fans and well-wishers, many of whom have taken to social media to send prayers and strength to the family.

Mehzabeen, a professional makeup artist, and Munawar got married in May this year in a private ceremony. Their relationship was kept under wraps until it made headlines a few weeks ago. Since then, the couple has maintained a low profile, occasionally sharing glimpses of their life together.

Munawar, who won the second season of Lock Upp and later Bigg Boss 17, has often spoken about his love for his son from a previous marriage. He has always portrayed himself as a devoted father, and this current situation has clearly taken an emotional toll on the family.

