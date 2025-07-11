Shooting of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, which has been delayed for various reasons, will finally commence from January 2026.

Farhan Akhtar to start shooting Don 3 with Ranveer Singh from January 2026

Confirming this development, a source told this writer, “There’s been a delay, yes. But it couldn’t be helped. Ranveer Singh who replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise had to face a surplus of trolling online for ‘daring’ to step into SRK’s shoes. Farhan and Ranveer mutually decided to lie low to let the heat die down. He also needed time to prepare for the part as it requires special martial arts skills. After that, Kiara Advani who was signed in place of Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady got pregnant. Farhan had to halt the show on account of Kiara’s changed circumstances. Thirdly, Farhan got busy with his gruelling regime as an actor in the war film 120 Bahadur where he plays Major Shaitan Singh. It is scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.”

Don 3 is finally ready to hit the road. The shooting begins in January 2026. “They are aiming for a December 2026 release. There is a possibility that Priyanka Chopra may come back to the franchise,” the informed source let out.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 finally gets rolling: Ranveer Singh – Kiara Advani to shoot from January 2026, Priyanka Chopra may return

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.