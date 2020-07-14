Parth Samthaan, the male protagonist of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for Coronavirus and the industry has been pouring in their wishes for his speedy recovery. As soon as the reports were confirmed, the shooting had to be stopped as the BMC arrived to sanitize the set and asked the crew to stay back to get their tests done, too. Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Choksey were present on set when the BMC arrived.

However, in recent developments, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Shubhavi Choksey, and Pooja Banerjee have tested negative for Coronavirus. Karan Patel’s PR team sent out a statement that read, “Karan Patel’s swab test has come out negative and alls good. He requests all to stay safe and get their tests done even if mild symptoms. Better to be safe than sorry”.

Pooja Banerjee spoke to another portal and confirmed that she had tested negative and had spoken to Parth who is at home and is safe.

