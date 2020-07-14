Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.07.2020 | 2:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Shubhavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee test negative for Coronavirus

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Parth Samthaan, the male protagonist of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for Coronavirus and the industry has been pouring in their wishes for his speedy recovery. As soon as the reports were confirmed, the shooting had to be stopped as the BMC arrived to sanitize the set and asked the crew to stay back to get their tests done, too. Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Choksey were present on set when the BMC arrived.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Shubhavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee test negative for Coronavirus

However, in recent developments, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Shubhavi Choksey, and Pooja Banerjee have tested negative for Coronavirus. Karan Patel’s PR team sent out a statement that read, “Karan Patel’s swab test has come out negative and alls good. He requests all to stay safe and get their tests done even if mild symptoms. Better to be safe than sorry”.

Pooja Banerjee spoke to another portal and confirmed that she had tested negative and had spoken to Parth who is at home and is safe.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhavi Choksey, Karan Patel to undergo tests for COVID-19

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Actress Divvya Chouskey passes away; wrote…

Anupam Kher’s mother in isolation ward after…

Sonu Sood to provide financial assistance to…

Anupam Kher tests negative for COVID-19, his…

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shekhar Kapur…

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni to only resume…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification