Saif Ali Khan missing from Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer, Saif says it’s okay

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The trailer of debutant director Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara has gone viral for only one reason. It is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film and therefore an emotional treat for his fans.

Saif Ali Khan missing from Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer, Saif says it’s okay

So where does this emotional response to a farewell performance leave the others in the cast? In a not very comfortable position, I am afraid. Saif Ali Khan who features in the cast is nowhere to seen in the trailer.

And Saif isn’t complaining. Says Saif, “It’s a cameo. I am happy they didn’t advertise it.” Not that he has a choice in the matter. The nation is swept into a Sushant wave. And Saif has no option but to ride those waves.

Also Read: After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Saif Ali Khan says pretending to care is the ultimate hypocrisy

More Pages: Dil Bechara Box Office Collection

