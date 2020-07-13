Yesterday, in an unfortunate turn of events, Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was tested positive for Coronavirus. The shoot for the show has been stopped for now while the BMC has ensured sanitization on set. The crew members have been advised to undergo tests since there’s a high risk of transfer of this disease. His costars, Shubhavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee, and Karan Patel have decided to undergo the required tests.

However, when the news broke out, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Choksey were present on the set and were asked to stay back and wait for the BMC officials to conduct the test. Karan Patel had not undergone the test since he did not shoot his scenes with Parth and had not visited the sets in the last 3 days. But, a statement from his PR said that he will be undergoing the swab test.

The statement read, “Karan has not been shooting since the last few days but because he is a responsible citizen and feels safety comes first he is getting a Swab test done on personal accord for the safety of all around him. This is a precautionary measure he is taking to provide peace to all who are concerned for his safety and his immediate family members towards whom he is responsible. Please be rest assured he is fine and there is nothing to worry about. Please do not panic this too shall pass.”

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor says ‘Kasautii’ is waiting for it’s ‘Hero’ as she sends across wishes for Parth Samthaan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.