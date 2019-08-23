First Look: Sidharth Malhotra to face off dwarf Riteish Deshmukh in intense revenge saga, Marjaavaan, new release date out

Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in Milap Milan Zaveri’s revenge drama, Marjaavaan. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria & Rakul Preet Singh. As it marks the reunion of Ek Villain duo Riteish and Sidharth, their second outing is more intense.

And we finally have the first look of the film and it looks pretty intriguing. Sidharth Malhotra shared first look of Riteish Deshmukh as a dwarf and wrote, “Har cheez ki height bataane ka bahut shauk hai na tujhe. Aaj tujhe pata chalega BADLE ki height kya hoti hai. #Marjaavaan releasing on 22nd November 2019.”

With the first look, Sidharth also shared the new release date which is November 22, 2019. It has been shifted from October 2. The VFX work is still to be worked on and it will require time.

Earlier, on Riteish’s dwarf-sized villain role, Milap Zaveri told Bollywood Hungama, “Riteish’s villainous role had to be better than the last time. I decided to raise the bar by scaling him down in size. Even though he is a dwarf, his character is larger than life. The part is extremely wicked with dark humour, great punch lines and some crazy face-off scenes with Sid.”

Marjaavaan is produced by Nikkhil Advani & T-Series and directed by Milap Zaveri.

