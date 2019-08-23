Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.08.2019 | 3:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

First Look: Sidharth Malhotra to face off dwarf Riteish Deshmukh in intense revenge saga, Marjaavaan, new release date out

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in Milap Milan Zaveri’s revenge drama, Marjaavaan. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria & Rakul Preet Singh. As it marks the reunion of Ek Villain duo Riteish and Sidharth, their second outing is more intense.

First Look: Sidharth Malhotra to face off dwarf Riteish Deshmukh in intense revenge saga, Marjaavaan, new release date out

And we finally have the first look of the film and it looks pretty intriguing. Sidharth Malhotra shared first look of Riteish Deshmukh as a dwarf and wrote, “Har cheez ki height bataane ka bahut shauk hai na tujhe. Aaj tujhe pata chalega BADLE ki height kya hoti hai. #Marjaavaan releasing on 22nd November 2019.”

First Look: Sidharth Malhotra to face off dwarf Riteish Deshmukh in intense revenge saga, Marjaavaan, new release date out

With the first look, Sidharth also shared the new release date which is November 22, 2019. It has been shifted from October 2. The VFX work is still to be worked on and it will require time.

Earlier, on Riteish’s dwarf-sized villain role, Milap Zaveri told Bollywood Hungama, “Riteish’s villainous role had to be better than the last time. I decided to raise the bar by scaling him down in size. Even though he is a dwarf, his character is larger than life. The part is extremely wicked with dark humour, great punch lines and some crazy face-off scenes with Sid.”

Marjaavaan is produced by Nikkhil Advani & T-Series and directed by Milap Zaveri.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan release deferred to avoid clash with Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff’s War

More Pages: Marjaavaan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Batla House Box Office Collections - John…

Batla House Box Office Collections: The John…

Dream Girl: Riteish Deshmukh to join…

Box Office: Batla House Day 8 in overseas

Batla House Box Office Collections – The…

"Rape and mutilation stories are horrific…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification