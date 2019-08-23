Bollywood Hungama
Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon to be the new faces of Magicbricks!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry in Bareilly Ki Barfi is still talked about among the fans and the film counts as one of the bests for both the stars. While the two were loved as an onscreen couple, their off-screen chemistry is nothing short of cute! Ayushmann and Kriti are two of the closest friends in the industry and are usually seen commenting on each other’s pictures and videos on social media.

Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon to be the new faces of Magicbricks!

After their performance was applauded in the film, a source close to the stars has revealed that the two will be seen as the face of this well-known property website, Magicbricks. It is a division of Times Internet Limited and is a common platform for buying, selling, and renting properties. Ayushmann and Kriti have recently been roped in to be the new faces of the brand and we just can’t wait to see them back on screen again!

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Dream Girl, Bala, and Gulabo Sitabo. As for Kriti Sanon, she will be seen in the period drama, Panipat: The Great Betrayal.

Also Read: “I have the confidence to be brave with my choices” – Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about his character in Dream Girl

More Pages: Bareilly Ki Barfi Box Office Collection , Bareilly Ki Barfi Movie Review

