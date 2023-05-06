There have been quite a few changes in the release dates of some big films since last few days. It all happened after the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which was due to release on June 2, got postponed earlier in the week. This led to some other films reshuffling their release dates. Things got settled some time back when the makers of Jawan announced September 7 as their new release date.

However, Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 was supposed to release on this date as the Janmashtami release. Naturally, the makers wouldn’t want to clash with a keenly-awaited SRK movie. Hence, they have now postponed the release of the film. As per the latest buzz, Fukrey 3 will now be releasing on November 24.

Salman Khan’s biggie Tiger 3 is slated to release on November 10 during Diwali. With Fukrey 3 releasing almost after two weeks, it will hopefully give the film a good window to earn. There is a buzz for the film with the first two films in the Fukrey franchise turning out to be successful.

Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 will repeat the cast of the first two films in the form of Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh.

