Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is a familiar face at Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, cheering on his team. Recently, rumours were rife suggesting he'd attend the KKR vs. Lucknow Super Giants match in Lucknow. However, the Lucknow police swiftly debunked this speculation through social media.

This buzz coincided with KKR's crucial match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Fans were no doubt excited at the prospect of seeing their favourite actor and team owner in the stands.

The Lucknow police, anticipating potential crowd control issues and misinformation, took a proactive approach. They tweeted a clear message in Hindi, “It is being reported in some social media/media that Shahrukh Khan is coming to support KKR team in today's IPL match. No such information has been received in this regard yet. Unnecessary rumours should not be spread otherwise strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours.”

कतिपय सोशल मीडिया/मीडिया में यह खबर चलायी जा रही है कि आज के IPL मैच में KKR टीम को सपोर्ट करने शाहरुख़ ख़ान आ रहे हैं। इस संबंध में अभी तक ऐसी कोई सूचना प्राप्त नहीं हुई है।अनावश्यक अफ़वाहें ना फ़ैलाई जाए अन्यथा अफ़वाह फैलाने वालों के विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्यवाही की जायेगी। #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/GqkoEHIm6l — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) May 5, 2024

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. He will be starring in Sujoy Ghosh’s next King with Suhana Khan. He recently confirmed that he plans to kick off the shoot by June or July of this year.

