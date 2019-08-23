Aamir Khan‘s kids Junaid Khan and Ira Khan have stayed away from limelight. It’s only in last two years, his daughter Ira Khan has grabbed media attention. While it’s expected for the star kids to follow the footsteps of their star parents, it seems like Ira Khan is opting for behind the scenes approach.

Instead of acting, Ira Khan will be making her directorial debut with a stage play Medea, based on the ancient Greek tragedy on Jason and Medea written by Euripides.

Sources close to her reveal that she has already commenced work on her directorial in full force where the premiere of her play is scheduled to happen in December, this year. The rehearsals for the play will be starting soon and will happen in Mumbai itself.

Talking about her debut, Ira shares, “There’s no particular reason that I decided to start with theatre. I love theatre, its magical and all-consuming; in its classical form, in the world of technology, its very real and physical. I love the suspension of disbelief that the audience allows for because then there’s so much you can express”.

Interestingly, ever her brother Junaid Khan decided to opt for theatre with a play named Mother Courage and Her Children in 2017.