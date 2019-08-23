Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.08.2019 | 4:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan to make her directorial debut with a stage play

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aamir Khan‘s kids Junaid Khan and Ira Khan have stayed away from limelight. It’s only in last two years, his daughter Ira Khan has grabbed media attention. While it’s expected for the star kids to follow the footsteps of their star parents, it seems like Ira Khan is opting for behind the scenes approach.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan to make her directorial debut with a stage play

Instead of acting, Ira Khan will be making her directorial debut with a stage play Medea, based on the ancient Greek tragedy on Jason and Medea written by Euripides.

Sources close to her reveal that she has already commenced work on her directorial in full force where the premiere of her play is scheduled to happen in December, this year. The rehearsals for the play will be starting soon and will happen in Mumbai itself.

Talking about her debut, Ira shares, “There’s no particular reason that I decided to start with theatre. I love theatre, its magical and all-consuming; in its classical form, in the world of technology, its very real and physical. I love the suspension of disbelief that the audience allows for because then there’s so much you can express”.

Interestingly, ever her brother Junaid Khan decided to opt for theatre with a play named Mother Courage and Her Children in 2017.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is missing her boyfriend; netizens wonder what happened

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Yash Raj Films demands Thugs of Hindostan…

Parineeti Chopra says no booze please,…

Vijay Sethupathi and Aamir Khan to…

Pulwama Terror Attacks: Shah Rukh Khan…

“I have always told Farhan that wait till…

Here's how Aamir Khan plans to shed 20 kilos…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification